Rare bear sighting in Delaware causes uproar

More
A Delaware resident could hardly believe his eyes when a black bear climbed right up to his back door.
0:58 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare bear sighting in Delaware causes uproar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A Delaware resident could hardly believe his eyes when a black bear climbed right up to his back door.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67532492","title":"Rare bear sighting in Delaware causes uproar","url":"/US/video/rare-bear-sighting-delaware-uproar-67532492"}