‘There’s a real hunger for accountability’: Rep. Jim Himes on Jan. 6 hearings

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut about the second Jan. 6 hearing this month and the bipartisan gun framework in the Senate.

