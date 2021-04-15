Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for As REAL ID deadline approaches, here what you need to know
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:40","description":"For people 18 and older, a REAL ID will be required to travel on a plane beginning Oct. 1.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77103858","title":"As REAL ID deadline approaches, here what you need to know","url":"/US/video/real-id-deadline-approaches-77103858"}