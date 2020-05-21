Transcript for ‘Our New Reality’ The Diane Sawyer Special’ | Premieres Tuesday at 9|8c on ABC.

For the last twelve weeks she's been reporting on the pandemic and the race to stop the spread. Diane Sawyer. She's been there with you. From terror to disaster. To war torn country X. And now in the most challenging and complex story of her career she's right they are with you. On the front lines he round. It started with such joy such optimism. Never fully see the storm yeah. BBC Tuesday night Diane Sawyer searching for the answers were heading into the mountain. Haines and went so fast and now it's simply time. Of how a ticking time bombs spread across America. Let us try to slowly Ohio Mississippi Idaho Michigan Georgia it was scary. We do not doing me. Done enough didn't go too far we're on them right now in the hunt for a vaccine. You perform well in true life cheered on super hero it's risking their. TC clients what I do aren't the only use of these patients and you know he's a hero among them so hard. Our man. What if we learned. I ourselves. And our country high and and this doors real what's next. Tuesday night turned to the trusted voice of Diane Sawyer a television have been twelve weeks in the main. Tuesday night 9 minutes central. C.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.