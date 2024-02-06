Recently discovered 'super-Earth' planet could sustain life

The exoplanet is projected to be about 137 light-years away but could be in a conservative “habitable zone,” NASA said.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live