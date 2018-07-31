Redding, California, police chief goes back to scorched home

More
Redding Police Chief Roger Moore stands where his home once was while discussing the fires that have torn through Northern California.
5:13 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Redding, California, police chief goes back to scorched home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56948750,"title":"Redding, California, police chief goes back to scorched home","duration":"5:13","description":"Redding Police Chief Roger Moore stands where his home once was while discussing the fires that have torn through Northern California. ","url":"/US/video/redding-california-police-chief-back-scorched-home-56948750","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.