Remembering the life and legacy of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier

SiriusXM host Mike Muse describes the impact of Sidney Poitier’s life and legacy in show business following the Oscar winner’s death at age 94.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live