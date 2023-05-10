Rep. George Santos turns himself in after being charged with 13 criminal counts

Plus, former President Donald Trump is ordered to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll, and poor test scores are raising questions about the importance of history and civics education.

May 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live