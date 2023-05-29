Rescue efforts ongoing after partial apartment building collapse in Iowa

On the ground in Davenport, Iowa, as search and rescue operations are underway after an apartment building partially collapsed. Officials say no fatalities are reported at this time.

May 29, 2023

