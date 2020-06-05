Transcript for Researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed

Ross township police detectives C researcher beings who. Was shot four times inside of his bedroom. In this town house complex. Had neck torso and being who was a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh. The university says he was making significant progress in studying the corona virus. But police say the murder suicide was not connected with has research. We haven't had anything at this point. That they have come of the investigation as aiming to do it mr. employment history. However police believe the man who killed who was 46 year old hope Jew. Who was an engineer. Investigators say they do we each other. We have been able to establish that the two. We're aware of each other knew each other and had had knowledge of each other which we believe what's gonna lead to that motive for this. Their relationship was it personal or professional clearly she was personal. They say he was found by his wife in the couple's bedroom with a tablet and Smartphone. In their town house lone elm court. Investigating to see Jew was found at a neighboring town house complex with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There is Smartphone data showing frequent communication. Between the two med. The cell phone data is still being worked all right now part of the problem we're having that is that they were. In a Chinese nationals and everything on their balances it Chinese. We have some hurdles to overcome with the extraction in the drizzling bubble that information. Detectives also say their investigation. Has led them to cooperation. From people who knew both blue and Jew. In Ross township Sheldon Ingram Pittsburgh action news for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.