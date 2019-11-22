-
Now Playing: A new leash on life
-
Now Playing: Toddler raps a remix of the alphabet song
-
Now Playing: 2 airmen killed during training in US base
-
Now Playing: Real estate agents caught on camera discriminating against minorities
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA' Deals & Steals: Luxury products for less
-
Now Playing: Natalee Holloway’s mom returns to Aruba 15 years after daughter’s disappearance
-
Now Playing: American couple claims they’re being held hostage in Mexican hospital
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet seen spewing fire after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Fallout after last impeachment hearing testimony and stark warning
-
Now Playing: Winter forecast ahead of holiday travel rush
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Residents find dog behind wheel of moving car
-
Now Playing: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ pop-up shops open in Los Angeles, New York
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: A California police officer adopts pup he found in a stolen car
-
Now Playing: Jet accident at Oklahoma base kills 2
-
Now Playing: America Strong: The teacher who opened her home to a student
-
Now Playing: 2 food recalls for salad, meat and poultry products
-
Now Playing: Mystery illness shuts down 46 schools in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Black Friday expanding to a week
-
Now Playing: Fiona Hill gives nation and Republicans stark warning