Transcript for Restaurant owners grappling with how to stay open safely amid health restrictions

Today in New York City joined a growing list of places restricting indoor dining due to a surge in corona virus case since those restrictions announced by. Governor Cuomo go into effect Monday. And they limit diners options to take out or the great outdoors. As temperatures drop outdoor dining structures are popping up all over cold weather cities restaurants are turning to outdoor tents and a blues. So that customers can dine more safely while also allowing restaurants to stay open for business. But restaurant owners say it's not a diseases is grabbing at tenth and a heater and there's a lot of confusion about what exactly is allowed. And what's safe Andrew Denver has the details. Winter fast approaching at a raging pandemic sweeping the nation in the restaurant is outdoor dining is now an instrument of survival we realized that we had to make it. I received Casey's the CEO of Georgetown events or restaurant group in Washington DC with locations throughout the northeast. Put all their restaurants being based in cold weather cities like countless others they're trying to figure out how patrons can died outside safely at warmly. It's proving to be challenging and at times doubt rate confusing. Even banks Colo is the due south restaurant in DC. But not their message that they've been a clear message from the begin. And probably everybody be on the same. Track. For many places that didn't already have outdoor seating before the cove in nineteen pandemic assembling or building that now. Is it always so simple. All of a sudden you cans have. Peters if you have signed Sunday at times there's just a lot of union wants to the role this. Many in the food and beverage industry telling ABC there actively trying to keep up with safety protocols but they say sometimes it feels like there are too many cooks in the kitchen. What has been moved. The most frustrating thing about I think shouldn't have outta luck for Alex until and could get answers for. And I can it be deemed are fine because that's something that I didn't even Allentown. A recent ABC news investigation shows just how Kobe nineteen can travel from table to table depending on the type of dining structure you choose medical experts say if a patron is infected when breathing and talking they're releasing viruses into the air that can easily flow in any direction. Have to do with the ventilation at the ability of this fire is to be able to dissipate. In the air. The Walt hiding in those self contained eagle in his may isolate you from others Virginia Tech engineering professor Lindsay Maher explains there's a downside. If you're with someone who happens to be inspected there's really a high potential providers to build up in the air for everyone in that little bubble to be exposed I feel like it's only prudent to go in there with people in your own house older people in your own pie and. Also more cautions make sure there's enough time between seedings at least twenty minutes to give the igloo a chance to air out. Her most ideal scenario dieting under the great open sky because she says that outdoor air dilutes the virus that may be floating in the air the wind carrying away in all directions these. You still want to follow all the guidelines that you do indoors meaning that the tables should be far apart ideally ten feet between people at the nearest tables. People should be wearing masks when they're not. Even by the book outdoor dining in bitter cold taps may be a recipe for disaster were scared. Because the winter. The winter's long and it's going to be hard restaurants are still trying to make sense of it all on the fly from detecting regulations or rules on heaters and permitting for construction. There's now even a question of what exactly. He is outdoor dining at. We've got to mix. A big blue 101010. Different types heaters and what's the safest and what's going to be the best for you have to continually business. A seemingly growing number of restaurant owners and managers say when they're told to follow a set of regulations often times the regulators changed the rules even after businesses spend money on outdoor equipment. They originally sought was allowed. Now fear those costs could fall of employees in the form of pay cuts furloughs or downsizing. Or worse yet shutter some businesses for good and everybody thought are. From American and North Africa are injured timber ABC news in Washington DC.

