Transcript for Restaurant pays 109-year-old to eat there for her birthday

Collins still turns a 198. And for the last nine years she hasn't -- and club for her birthday dinner. She comes green food and where the special bird they discount. The owner of Montana climbed nick Alonso has as a customer comes in in the Guinea discount based on the range. So if you're hundred and you get a 100% off your me. Because Howland is over hundred she gets a special discount. And everyone saw we get somebody over a hundred years old. When she turned a 101. She informed me that I had to come in favor. For remedial Susan Alonso will be pain her 9%. So tonight when she orders her shrimp. No state. No state tonight. And I'll have to pay her 9%. Which is probably going to be probably a dollar twenty fire were thirty. Marry tiny hands or the money she always gives images on the cheek. Lol thank you Garland. However 300 in nine can't come to ask what's her secret between long and healthy life. I used here to work hard on my life. Can prepare our grandkids. He kids. And mark kid. Her granddaughter Diane Gunter who lives with her says that she was really angry outside shopping and of course the anti family will continue to sell very more tomorrow. In his I'm Tacoma harmed my machinery now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.