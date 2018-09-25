Ride along with Houston's oldest rookie cop

At 54, Wendy Caldwell is Houston's oldest rookie cop after working as a stay-at-home mom for 20 years
0:54 | 09/25/18

Transcript for Ride along with Houston's oldest rookie cop
I want. Without valid submitted a. Got it. People's perceptions of what the the police do on a daily basis it's not always a dangerous call. Yeah. But occasionally we have those calls that are aggravated robberies assaults and progress. Is it more dangerous for somebody my age. It is for somebody that's younger. You have to be ready.

