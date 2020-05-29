Transcript for What are the risks when trying to enjoy summertime activities?

As the weather continues to warm up, I know people are itching to get out and enjoy summer activities but what is really safe and how risky is too risky? Joining us now to set the record straight with some risk assessment from top virus experts is Becky Worley. I understand you have a game planned here. That's right, Amy, if you're game for our game. We know people as you said are starting to plan social and recreational activities. I've talked to a ton of virus experts and based on an assessment that we heard first on morning edition, here's our game. I'm going to name a activity, tell me what you think is the risk involved. Camping, low, medium or high? I'm hoping it's low. Because I'm going to be doing this in a couple weeks. You are correct and be relieved. Camping indeed is low. It's the act of going outside in less densely populated areas which Dr. Jen talked about is the key, less densely populated. So for all activities like, this it's about the other people around. The beach, low risk, if you can stay distanced. The pool, the water is not an infection vehicle because it disperses any infection particles. Next activity, outdoor wedding? It's between medium or high. I'm going to go with high. High, any gathering of more than ten people -- so that number is important -- is a higher risk inside or outside. Inside much more dangerous. But outside, still pretty much a risk. Because people are talking, they're trying not to hug, you're seeing your family. That would be awkward not the hug. Also, alcohol involved, after that second glass of rose, all bets are off keeping six feet That's such a good point. I hadn't even thought about that, but you're right. Captain obvious reporting here, any gatherings indoors that have alcohol -- bars, nightclubs -- high, high risk. All right, we'll move to our lightning round. Okay, backyard gattering with one or two other families? Medium. That's right, low to medium. The caveat, bring your own everything. Glasses, drinks, utensils. Don't share food. Bring your own food. Next, vacation home. Low. Yes, time between guests and stepped up cleaning protocols, experts feel pretty good this is a good option. Many saying the same of hotels but there's more exposure to other people as you go in and out of the hotel. So that's a variable. Okay, road trips and that means public bathrooms. Oh, see, I'm doing a road trip in an rv, with my own bathroom. But the public bathroom, I'm going to go medium to high. Yeah, medium. The trick is to wear your mask, use hand sanitizer afterwards, and if it's like a single room, wait a minute or two after the previous person leaves, so I think you fared pretty well in our game show and you're ready for your rv camping road trip. With a husband who wears a mask when he needs. Yeah, all right, I'm very excited. He'll love the shout-out that I just gave to America on what he didn't do right yesterday. Okay, Becky Worley. When we come back -- the helping hands of Chelsea phaire,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.