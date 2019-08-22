Transcript for Robocalls: The new FCC crackdown

Robo calls and we all get our social security administration and state does say we all hate that we just ended mutual security number and found some. Nudity. Especially when those illegal calls make it look someone local spoofing is a way for them to get you to answer the call so they could spoof a number that looks similar to yours that's called neighbors spoofing. So you think maybe it's somebody who's local to me. It's become cheaper and easier than ever for processors operates and often times those calls. Originate from overseas the FCC says they've received more than 30000 complaints just in the first half of the year. And they simply annoying the consequences. Can be serious. We estimate they act day 82. Between probably between 500000. Dollar. Angela standings grandmother one of their victims she told congress it is extremely hard to imagine a land line. Committing suicide. But she did. Because these individuals pray don't care. And on her good heart. And those rosters also instilled fear leading to wire transfers a reverse mortgage and draining her of her life savings. My grandmother. That was 69 dollars. In her bank account. Now the SEC responding where empowering phone company's first blocked calls before consumers even received. And using newly granted authority to punish offenders. Especially those outside of the country congress is also taking action the bill is passed both chambers passed bills that would increase penalties and require service providers to use call authentication technology and hope to get the president's signature before the of the year. If you do get a phone call from an unfamiliar number the FCC advises don't answer ads but if you do you definitely don't provide any personal details. If you don't answer that you feel like you need to call the company back they suggest going to the company's website mixture is your calling the right number. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

