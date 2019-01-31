Roger Clemens' son sues bar over alleged assault

Kacy Clemens, the son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, and the pitcher's godson, Conner Capel, filed suit against a bar on Wednesday, saying a bouncer roughed the two men up at a New Year's party.
1:29 | 01/31/19

