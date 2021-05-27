Transcript for San Jose gunman fits profile of mass shooters

I'm on screen ABC news contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett for more on this Brad thanks for being here where the investigations. Like this typically go after the first 24 hours what do you think investigators are looking for now. So it is clearly pointed out they've got every. Saw this whole issue with explosives. I'm gonna guess that they didn't find any actual devices 'cause they would have by now. They're there and dig in deeper as to what was the motive now. As we all know motives for mass shooters. Ten cannot be anything that would sit inning the rest of us off in particular to commit anything violent so. So the question is did something happen at work. There's always a tipping point there is something that's that sets them off but the but you can clearly understand that mass shooters. They they narrow their world they live in isolation. This apparently was the case with this particular shooter. It allow thousands of sort of fellow minute the negative activity in their life about things at work about relationships about. Life in general has so they get to the point where that is 10 in Ireland dollar that. And they did the external eyes all of their feelings in other words it's our fault out here. That I had issues and problems in my life and Andy's gonna just schori the immediate world that I live in in in his case. Because he lives alone I'm gonna guess who work was a big component of his life and so he would eat he went there to destroy it and sadly did. Exactly that. And Brad sadly we talk about these cases all too often you said before that the match shooters tend to follow. A kind of profile they all they all seem to have certain patterns in common so what do you think. As we learn more about this gunman how does he fit in to it that context. So others in his age. Where he's 57 and typically mass shooters are every you know they run from school age. Kids threw me into the twenties and thirties possibly in your forties so he's older. That's that's an issue but everything else the isolation. The anger resentment. Neighbor said he would just give them a cold stare. Wouldn't say anything. Apparently people had made comments about. Where he's setting work possibly shooting people are harming people. Assuming that's true that's certainly would fit with someone who's about to commit a mass shooting they go into a very dark place is the short answer. And they believe that the only way they can take control of their life again they feel totally powerless. Is to commit the ultimate act which is just destroy or annihilate people around them that they have relationships with. That's why a lot of these mash it is our. Our family driven porcelain goes and annihilate see entire family maybe and maybe in more than one location. So he fits if I want to a checklist with you Diane of the dozen things he probably fits everyone of them. And Brad we often look back on these cases and say where were there warning signs that that may have been missed we know that shooters. Ex wife says that he would say things that she didn't believe because. She thought she knew him so for those of us who aren't trained in law enforcement. How do you tell the difference between someone who's just blowing off steam and someone who. Who is making a real threat we need to be concerned about. It. It's very difficult but I think you have to look at things beyond the comments that are making. And then being just acquire more weapons have they talked in India in very dark or depressing weighs about work about people act work. Again Diane the problem of all of this is none of that's against the law. It's not against the law to be negative little and hate your neighbors not talk to anyone. And does lead by most definitions of a pretty sad life. And on top of that you're able to acquire firearms legally. No felony convictions not adjudicated mentally ill. So you've got a guide that yes. If I were look at him six months ago when I say he's a prime. Candidate to be an action in the answers yes but a vast majority of people who fit his profile. Our mash shooters you see the dilemma in trying to stop people like this guy. They Brad Garrett I was great to have you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.