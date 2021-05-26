Transcript for San Jose mayor makes 1st comments following deadly shooting at rail yard

We have continuing live coverage after that shooting a transportation authority facility. In San Jose California the Santa Clara sheriff's office says there are multiple fatalities in multiple injuries. The suspected shooter is dead and the incident has been contain let's get back now to that press conference. Where the mayor of San Jose is now speaking. This demographic. First city. Zach Day. Our heart pains. The families in the coworkers. Because we know that so many. Our feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones. And their friends. Now is a moment. For us to. Collect ourselves to understand what happened to mourn. And to help those who have suffered to heal. That will be. My attention today. And for the foreseeable future. Mike Tyson will then be immediately turned to ensuring we do everything possible. To assure this never happens again in our city. Then in the next 48 hours I will be back. Communication with you talk about what we've been working on over the last year and a half. What we intend to do. In the weeks to come to ensure we never see a horrific tragedy like this again it's an exact. We are in a very dark moment. But I am heartened to see the response. The PTA family. Coming together to help the co workers. We are going to do everything we can't support the families of those who have. Lost their loved ones. And I'm grateful for the immediate response to the law enforcement led by. The sheriff's office. We're able to secure the scene. And it sure there would be no more loss of life. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.