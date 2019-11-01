Transcript for Sandy Hook shooting victims' families win legal victory against InfoWars, Alex Jones

A legal victory for the families of victims of the sandy hook shooting massacre Newtown Connecticut. The families of six victims one pretrial access to information. About controversial hosting conspiracy theorists and Alex Jones and his program in full wars. The family sued Jones for defamation for his repeated claims that the deadly shooting was a hoax. Twenty elementary students and six educators were murdered during that Rampage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.