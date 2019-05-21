Transcript for Santa Anita racetrack loses 2 more horses, upping death toll to 25

Questions about safety at a California race track after the 25. Towards death of the season the animal rights group Peta is calling for all racing at San Anita. To be suspended until more safety measures are implemented. The track says that impose new protocols back in March. Some experts have claimed the wet weather's effect on the track's surface. Has been a factor. Sony study confirms what many women have known for years were paying more than men for virtually the same personal care products. Researchers looked at three online retailers Amazon Wal-Mart and target and they found women sometimes pay more than twice what men pay for similar products. The so called pink tax equals more than three dollars per outside some of the products. If we go to a restaurant we would expect that the glass of wine that we might water is a C price is a glass of wine that a man went might order. However with the personal care product industry unbeaten it is just accepted in normative apparently that women are just expected to pay more. How about that researchers found in many cases the only difference is between the products are the fragrance. Color or packaging.

