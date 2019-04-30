Transcript for Santa Monica Pier terror plot thwarted

Hey Kimberly this is obviously something is rattling Californians particularly Southern California. We're told that California has more radical groups and any other state in the country but it is the most populous state still obviously the past. Few days have been very disturbing first there was that attack against the synagogue near San Diego a shooter going in. Firing about ten rounds killing one person wounding three right in the middle of Sabbath services. We didn't know it but it gave before. The FBI had arrested a 26 year old army vet named mark to mingle. Right in this part doubt that was the culmination of a couple of weeks of tracking him and they had an FBI informant. Get in within apparently he had become radicalized lately after that mosque attack in New Zealand and he had been posting online a little bit. But he also recently converted to Islam and apparently a particularly violated virulent brand of it because he expressed support for violent Jihad. And over the past couple of weeks apparently he had been plotting some sort of mass casualties style attack against targets here in Southern California. He told this. Informant allegedly that he wanted to attack. Appear that you see behind me the Long Beach port he wanted to attack the Santa Monica appear he wanted to hit a white nationalist rally. At this park. Jewish targets like synagogues other houses of worship police barracks a police stations. And military installations. What to do with an AK 47 the FBI informant suggested to him that he do so what and who might have bomb making materials that could make bombs for. A couple of weeks later the FBI provided it was fake pressure cooker style bombs ITT's in wed. The Informix. And marked an eagle came to this park to scope it out ahead of tried to bomb that. White nationalist rally which was supposed to take place this past Saturday that was Friday night. They came here to scope it out mark Domingo took possession of those IED's. And when he took them back to his car the FBI moved in L obviously. This is increasingly concerning to the FBI they're talking about. The enormous speed with which people are becoming radicalized lately moving from. Violent ideology. To violent planning and actions and apparently that is all being against and law enforcement across the country. He's keenly aware of that and very concerned because there's almost no way of stopping itself. This is of the it is highly concerning. Right now the authorities don't really have an answer we're how to combat this and stop these types of wild wolf attacks.

