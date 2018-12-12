Transcript for School offers off-campus finals after gun threat

As they walk around campus tonight students are on edge worried about this threat. The student didn't want to give her name. It did concern me in AM kind of afraid. Well on his sleeve it. I cannot really should know I don't really know what to think and has kind of hope been everything will be a key to my house. We saw increased patrols after a hand written note threatening a mass shooting was found on campus the letter said that a shooting will take place Wednesday at sea son. Which is the first day of finals there was also a threat to north ridge academy high school which is next door the no threatens to kill as many people as possible. Sadly. The world in which we live. Requires that we take threats of violence. And expressions of hate seriously. While not allowing them to deter us from our mission. This deal comes just days after racist and anti Semitic graffiti was scrawled inside a campus bathroom. It's at a mass shooting would be on December 12 faculty members who are scheduled to give exams on Wednesday have been instructed to provide alternative options. Honestly it's kind of confusing. I don't know why someone would do it. He broken or stress are ready so adding up that's just like it's kind of necessary I will be coming to school so my.

