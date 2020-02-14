Transcript for Schools honor Parkland shooting victims

We will not what we're doing and take a moment and I remember him live. Stone. Schools across the country like this one in Fort Lauderdale paused for a moment of silence at 10:17 AM on the second anniversary of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in park when Florida. Today is today where the entire. Route county homes schools and we. At community come together. To honor the lives of his sentence he that we lost and many others who were injured. Fourteen students and three teachers died of the massacre students in Broward County released early from classes today so they can participate in a day of service and love for many. This is a difficult day of reflection. Right now it's just. Try to get through the day. At the end of the day you know after what happened it's got to look forward. Fred Guttenberg lost his fourteen year old daughter Jamie. Every day we wake up with that massive hole in our heart knowing what was taken from us you don't ever forget that that never goes away. As for the man accused of carrying out the deadly attack no trial date has been set but jury selection is expected to begin in late spring or summer. Aaron could risky ABC news New York.

