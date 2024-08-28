SCOTUS declines to reinstate Biden administration student debt cancellation plan

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to reinstate the Biden administration’s latest plan to cancel student debt, with millions of borrowers now in limbo while lawsuits work their way through the courts.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live