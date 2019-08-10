Transcript for SCOTUS to hear cases involving LGBTQ workplace discrimination

And guys we move to the Supreme Court where the justices are preparing to make a landmark decision for the LG BTQ community here's the question. Can't employers fire employees because they are gay or transgender so I wanna bring in maps Allard whose right there at the Supreme Court. I'm to discuss this that it's good to see you first tell me what's happening outside right now. Where you are definitely I've Kimberly quite remarkable we haven't seen crowds of this magnitude. Police have lined the block its. Not unprecedented but not you. Again and can you just remind us of how this case got to the Supreme Court. In the first place. Well the issue basically surrounds. Trans rights he got several. Different people who have been fired allegedly. In the workplace pain you know we've interviewed several on the ABC news liveliness and here the protest you've got kind of you dueling press conferences going on. Some saying that sex matters another thing. It takes precedence hits. It's going to see now. And so do we know when to expect to have a decision from the Supreme Court on this issue. At this point not certain at all and each. I write Matt dollar right there at the Supreme Court thank you so much.

