Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 'ScreenTime' - Diane Sawyer Reporting - Friday night at 8/7c on ABC
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:56","description":"A Diane Sawyer Event Special. What does your screen-time say about you? What does your phone know about you that you don't know? \"ScreenTime\" - Diane Sawyer Reporting airs Friday at 8/7c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62711800","title":"'ScreenTime' - Diane Sawyer Reporting - Friday night at 8/7c on ABC","url":"/US/video/screentime-diane-sawyer-reporting-friday-night-87c-abc-62711800"}