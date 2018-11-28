The Senate has advanced a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen

More
Congress is not happy with how the death of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been handled.
1:02 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Senate has advanced a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59483660,"title":"The Senate has advanced a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen","duration":"1:02","description":"Congress is not happy with how the death of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been handled.","url":"/US/video/senate-advanced-resolution-end-us-military-involvement-yemen-59483660","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.