Senate passes measure to provide sick leave, free testing amid coronavirus outbreak

The Trump administration seeks to give $500 billion in direct payments to Americans, $300 billion to small businesses, $150 billion to help with loans and $50 billion to the airline industry.
4:21 | 03/19/20

Senate passes measure to provide sick leave, free testing amid coronavirus outbreak

