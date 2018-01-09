Transcript for Senator Kelly Ayotte reading Wisdom 3:1-5, 9

A reading from the book of wisdom. The souls of the righteous are in the hand of god. And no torment will ever touch them. In the eyes of the foolish they seem to have died. And their departure was thought to be a disaster. And they're going from us to be their destruction. But they are at peace. For though in the site of others they were punished. Their hope is full of immortality. Having been disciplined a little. They will receive great good. Because god tested them and found them worthy of himself. Those who trust in him will understand truth. And the faithful will abide with him in love. Because grace and mercy are upon his holy ones. And he who watches over his elect. The word of the lord.

