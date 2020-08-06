Transcript for Shawn Mendes hands over Instagram to 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist

As the nation unites to protest for justice, celebrities are using their social media platforms to post for justice. Entertainers are turning over their Instagram accounts so that changemakers of the black lives matter movement can share their message with millions of followers. Over the weekend, singer SHAWN Mendes highlighted a 18-year-old activist who's already changing the world, zyahna Bryant, and she joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. You know, he has over 56 million Instagram followers, so when he first reached out to you and said, hey, how about you take over my Instagram account, what did you think? What did you feel? So, I was very grateful for the opportunity to be able to take over SHAWN's account for the day, and so while having SHAWN's platform I made it clear to amplify the work of several organizations. The naacp legal defense fund. And black youth projects 100. Because those organizations are doing the work of youth and also fighting injustices on the front lines in many different ways. You were getting out so much information to so many people, was there one message that was most important for you to reach those millions of followers? For me, it was really important to tell people to educate themselves around these issues. When you go into the streets, there's a lot of reaction and so there are a lot of people protesting for very first time, or organizing for the very first time. It's important knowing going into those spaces that you did the readings and listen to and consulted other activists who have been doing the work for a very long time. But aside from just that, I wanted to make it clear that we can all do the actions every single day. So whether it's donating, reading and educating yourselves, or signing up with organizations in your community, all of those pieces are very important in this fight for justice. You have done so much and doing so much, where do you see the future, the near future? I think hope is what gets a lot of us through the days and keeps us showing up each and every day and so, as I said today is day 13 of protesting, what makes me hopeful for the future is that young people will carry the platform moving forward. So many people have doing such great work for so long. But it's important that generation Z has the microphone now. Listening to black youth, black and brown youth in the time. Making sure their perspectives and their experiences are heard. If we leave the youth out of this conversation, moving forward we'll be out in the streets again doing the same thing all over again and I think the young people have a special perspective that other people don't have. You're a powerful voice, a powerful leader indeed at the age of 19. Zyahna Bryant, thank you so much for being with us and for all of your good work. Thank you.

