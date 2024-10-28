Sheriff patrolling southern border reveals what he’s seeing

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell County, Texas, who discusses the resources local authorities require in order to secure the border.

October 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live