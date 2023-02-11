Shipwreck washes up on Nantucket beach

Remains of a shipwreck discovered on Miacomet Beach in Nantucket have been identified as a schooner that was lost in 1884.

February 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live