Shooting during Lunar New Year celebration leaves at least 10 dead

The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police 30 miles from where he allegedly opened fire at a dance studio, according to authorities.

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live