Different side of sports shown during pandemic

More
A look into how the world of sports has changed during the coronavirus pandemic.
2:23 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Different side of sports shown during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"A look into how the world of sports has changed during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70152528","title":"Different side of sports shown during pandemic","url":"/US/video/side-sports-shown-pandemic-70152528"}