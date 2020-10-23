Sky turned orange by Colorado's East Troublesome Fire

More
Colorado residents have faced emergency evacuations due to the explosive growth from the new wildfire.
0:39 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sky turned orange by Colorado's East Troublesome Fire
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Colorado residents have faced emergency evacuations due to the explosive growth from the new wildfire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73794923","title":"Sky turned orange by Colorado's East Troublesome Fire","url":"/US/video/sky-turned-orange-colorados-east-troublesome-fire-73794923"}