Transcript for Snow, sleet and rain create treacherous morning commute for millions

Mullah blast of winter weather is making for an ugly Tuesday in many parts of the country 31 states are facing snow ice flood in cold warnings right now. We go to our Eva program she's up in Philadelphia on the road this morning even how bad as it out there right now. We'll bring this service is seeing cannot mix of Spain's we saw some hail just a big go right now it more looks like us lots. Looking at the wind chill in the CNN can gauge how thick it is it's it's more liquidity this is somewhere between. Rain and sleet so there live what's coming from the sky precipitation is sort of changing. And that's part of why they'd taken oddities precautions asking people to be careful lot of schools. Are off today they were canceled there is this a snow day for the kids. That speeds on the interstates have been lowered to 45 the speeds on the bridges have been lowered to 35. And of course a banned. Anything that could slide on the road so no cars pulling and no RD's no motorcycles and those kinda things England they can do sort of make sure that the cars that are driving. Our stabilize are gonna slide around quite as much and that's sort of the big thing is up. A watch today and no in New York right now you guys are seeing snow we're actually going to be driving. In this car that wade has seen what the weather looks like as we. Had that direction. Four tonight. But in and that's a concern and what is this gonna look like as people go home in the evening commute trying to keep the traffic on the roads to a minimum so no one gets hurt. Yeah at of course watching those temperatures that they dipped back below freezing ice. That water turning to ice on the road to the program stay safe out there in Philly thanks so much.

