Transcript for Snowboarder dies after triggering an avalanche

That's a very steep terrain where where this individual was just before 11 this morning. Emergency crews are summit county bird discounts deduct straw for a person stuck in a Basque Country avalanche. It was along with cone head area on the slope near canyons resort. There were a couple people that came across the snowboard sticking out of the snow where the avalanche had taken place. They made their way to that snowboard and realized that was attached to a person that person a 45 year old Salt Lake City man immediately begin digging. And for what we have been told from. Those people that's did their best to help this individual. They dug down about three feet the man was rushed to the hospital we estimate based off of the timeframe he was very for point five to 45 minutes sadly life saving efforts weren't successful. Unfortunately. Just after 1230 this afternoon and they pronounced him to seize. Skier coal million and it's friends had just trees that topped with a slope when that avalanche happened right as we got up there they immediately shut down all the access routes to 9990 base Cole says the shutdown lasted. For Ford F five hours it created. Kind of I'm manic state for everyone that was kind of RD up there because they had to stay up there or get escorted down essentially.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.