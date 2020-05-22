Transcript for Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police

Tonight murder on a zoom call off bottle a Long Island killed people on June watching it how. All this unfolding today in the Suffolk County village of amity Dell. Tonight at eleven we hear from someone on that call who saw it all unfold live on June I was reporter Jim Dolan with what happened and. We do here who police arrested. Police filled the streets and Amityville today after a stabbing and murder. During a video conference call with at least twenty people watching and it was an online needing. That took place via soon. This man didn't want to be identified but he says he was on that soon halt he says the victim 72 year old Dwight powers disappeared from the screen. And it got to really bizarre. The bed sheets. We're being ripped off the bench by a gentleman who appeared to be mediated and as well as ball and he had a tattoo on his left arm. And had any place the bed sheets. On the floors if he was covering something up. Others on the call thought that naked man was using the sheets took cover up power body they called the police are reviewing the video. Here's him. I had been attacked. After looking at a recording of the murder police started searching for the victim's son Thomas Powers the sun ran from the apartment and the chase was on neighbors saw police helicopters in the aaron's Gillers a police on the street. The sun was found several blocks away right here. And taken into custody. I looked down the block in this bells and police cars and I knew something happened and then when I love they seem to think that the gentleman was handcuffed. Behind his back going up against the trades and then in the scenario went on for about two I was. Police say Thomas Powers 33 years old will be charged with the murder of his fault or. In every bill Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.