Sources: Trump’s lawyer ordered back on stand in classified documents inquiry

Sources tell ABC News that a federal judge is ordering one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to testify again before a grand jury investigating classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live