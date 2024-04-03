Special counsel slams idea that Trump could claim classified docs as personal records

Jack Smith urged a judge to reject entertaining the idea that former President Trump had any personal ownership over the classified materials he's been charged with unlawfully possessing.

April 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live