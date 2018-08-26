Transcript for Special Report: Gunman opens fire at video game tournament

This is an ABC news special. A good afternoon I'm Tom yum us at ABC news headquarters in New York we dropped regular programming to bring you breaking news at a Jacksonville Florida and we wanna warn our viewers some of this content is graphic in nature. The Jacksonville sheriff's office has just confirmed multiple fatalities after a shooting at a tournament for gamers playing the video game John Madden football. Several others were injured many rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities CS sole suspect is dead the FBI and ATF have to a local authorities at the scene swat teams you'd see some of them there have cleared the building. A live stream capturing the moment gunshots rang out during that competition before the fee cuts out let's take a look it's tough out there. I can hear several gunshots there in the background an eyewitness tells our Jacksonville affiliate. That the shooting began after a dispute over the video game competition. Again multiple fatalities at a mash shooting. At an online gamer turned in Jacksonville Florida we will have much more on the shooting tonight on world news and you can find the latest developments always at abcnews.com. On Tom Galveston Europe we now rejoin the Little League world's here's. This has been a special report from the heat's.

