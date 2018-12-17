Transcript for Spike in teen vaping: Study

A we want to turn now to. Another story really getting headlines teenagers more so than cigarettes and other drugs. Are now they aping some really alarming numbers from the new survey and are you the program. Is here joining us to talk about it thanks for being with us this morning this is shocking to so many parents out there and it's. A second year they've looked at these numbers and the thing that they're seeing as this dramatic increase in teens who are reporting that at some point they had baked now. When we say day to this means everything from nicotine death. To flavored they paying to see BD loyal to marijuana so it's not one specific thing. The interesting thing though is their numbers have doubled for twelfth graders that was taken just thirty days before they survey they asked them. Have you Bates nicotine and that is the number that is really shocking a lot of people again that what they look at a couple of different groups of teenagers eighth graders ranked tenth graders and then. They looked at twelfth graders and in a lot of these alarming numbers are coming from those basically seniors in high school had a and I ask for the producers is this like a cool thing now is this what high schoolers think it's cool I mean this is a whom Trenton it's a new trend and I want it has to do though article that these researchers put out he talks about some of the flavors that they are putting and and we seen headlines the former they've really come under fire about those flavors that make it seem a little more casual than it is an and the concern that those flavors then transfer into. Stay like marijuana use a little bit easier and sort of diminish just how serious person that's exactly did diminish the seriousness of what they're doing con and also some good news a little bit of encouraging to me that there's some really good news out of this research they discovered that the number of teens who are using alcohol or drugs. Is either staying stable compact sports actually going down to one the interesting lines that was written in this researches teens they want the teens know that their friends are using drugs. How I mean this is really big in he'd change of course it also. How they advocate for those kids to stay away from. All of this and that's the point at this researches to look at the trends amongst the teens it's it at given an anonymous place and these teens don't have any repercussion for being honest about what they have done. What they haven't done but it gives. These researchers and adults. A measure to sort of target how they need to approach these teenagers as they go forward from their coming getting ahead of the trend you know. Ten years ago people or may be using drugs or alcohol more than those numbers have changed this taping seems to be the new thing. I think you very much even pilgrim we appreciate it new topics to cover. Maybe at the Christmas dinner table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.