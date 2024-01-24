State trooper charged in shooting death during traffic stop

ABC News’ Alex Perez has the details on charges brought against a Minnesota state trooper in connection to the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in July 2023.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live