State troopers make 4-year-old honorary trooper

More
When Pennsylvania State troopers heard about a 4-year-old girl who had traveled from Florida for cancer treatment, they held a ceremony for her--and made her an honorary trooper.
1:40 | 03/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State troopers make 4-year-old honorary trooper

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61709911,"title":"State troopers make 4-year-old honorary trooper","duration":"1:40","description":"When Pennsylvania State troopers heard about a 4-year-old girl who had traveled from Florida for cancer treatment, they held a ceremony for her--and made her an honorary trooper.","url":"/US/video/state-troopers-make-year-honorary-trooper-61709911","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.