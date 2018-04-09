Steve Bannon uninvited from New Yorker event after celebrity backlash

More
The magazine pulled Bannon amid major pushback from celebrity participants.
0:45 | 09/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steve Bannon uninvited from New Yorker event after celebrity backlash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57587677,"title":"Steve Bannon uninvited from New Yorker event after celebrity backlash","duration":"0:45","description":"The magazine pulled Bannon amid major pushback from celebrity participants.","url":"/US/video/steve-bannon-uninvited-yorker-event-celebrity-backlash-57587677","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.