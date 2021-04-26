New storm brings fire danger, strong winds, snow

After a wild weekend of weather and tornadoes, a new storm is bringing a threat for fire danger, heavy snow and severe weather from California to Texas.
All right time now for a look at your money whether. Dry windy conditions are fueling a wildfire burning near Kingman Arizona 600 acres have burned. And hundreds of homes have been evacuated. Fire warnings Buteau low humidity and heavy winds are posted from Southern California to Colorado today. Farther north rain and heavy mountain snow is in the forecast for the Rockies and showers for the upper midwest and southern Florida. Miami gets to 85 degrees today around sixty in the northeast and eighties from Kansas City down to New Orleans today. 78 Albuquerque.

