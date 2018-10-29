New storm to hit Midwest, Northeast with strong winds

The nor'easter that moved through the Northeast on Saturday brought significant coastal flooding, over 2 inches of rain in places and wind gusts over 60 mph.
0:39 | 10/29/18

And it's time now for a look at your weather this morning. A fast moving clipper system is bringing scattered showers and gusty winds to parts of the Great Lakes and the midwest and that's now pushing east. This as much of the northeast is trying to recover from the weekend's brutal nor'easter it caused travel nightmares and coastal flooding from the Jersey shores of Cape Cod. And winds gusting over sixty miles per hour are being blamed for downed trees and leaving thousands in the dark. At the storm's peak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

