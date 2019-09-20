Transcript for Authorities ready for ‘storm Area 51’

We turn out to the invasion out of area 51 this weekend the visitors descending on the Nevada desert. Our earthlings and not extra terrestrial they've come from around the world for an event that started as a FaceBook joke. In Nevada dusty desert the stage is set for an invasion of hopefully I captured them aliens. People have come from as far away as France camping just miles from area 51. The legendary classified based that believers say is home to aliens and get here and it is this is phenomenal people critics see the base has been getting a galaxy of attention since June when Mattie Roberts started a joke FaceBook page called storm area 51. They can't stop all of us calling on people to raid the base today September 20. Two million people are is VP prompting a warning from the military which said quote. The US air force always stands ready to protect America and its assets. Are Beatrice. There was no elite FBI agents even showed up at Roberts do war. I was absolutely terrified and even know there BI agents they presented their bats. After all the attention Roberts decided to turn the area 51 raid into a music festival moving at two nearby Rachel Nevada a town with a population. A 54 and one hotel beat everything we need everything a small city has including a small hospital Roberts ended up canceling the festival because of the logistical nightmare. But despite getting a cease and desist letter from Roberts his former partner is in budget she insists the show must go on. This securities here in the medical student senate has yet toilets area the most important thing. People are here. For the believers they are preparing for whatever may come this weekend I got. Sixty Beers I got. About eight gallons of gas I hope could well see some stuff out here expectant got in the desert and fall asleep at nothing's going on. Now most people camped out say they have it no intention of actually storming area 51. The FAA closed airspace in the area this weekend to keep personal drones from flying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.