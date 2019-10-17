Transcript for Striking autoworkers reach tentative deal

There were signs this deal was coming because yesterday morning General Motors CEO Mary Barr a and General Motors president mark Royce joined the talks with the union on the other side of the table we are told by our sources. But that was a productive meeting questions and answers going. Both ways that was date thirty of the strike for the workers out on the picket line it's now day 31. They've been living on only 275. Dollars a week in strike pay and estimates are by an economist here in Michigan. That 46000. UAW members during this month long strike have lost in excess of 800 million dollars in their wages. Plus General Motors has lost more than a billion dollars so this was getting costly on balls sides. The issues involved in this or course wages but also almost half of the workforce now. Working for General Motors in these union. Our what are called temporary workers and in progression workers there are workers who were hired at a lower wage after the General Motors bankruptcy. That was a major concession this union gave General Motors a decade ago they're looking to recoup that now we don't know any terms of this agreement just yet. Workers on the picket line are already saying while we like the fact that there's a tentative agreement. We want to see what senate's. In Detroit I'm Jim Kirchner for ABC news lives.

